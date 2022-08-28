‘Have you been faithful and loyal, Mr. President?’ - Yvonne Nelson questions Nana Addo

Yvonne Nelson

Celebrated actress, movie producer, and social activist, Yvonne Nelson, has questioned President Nana Akufo-Addo on his faithfulness and loyalty to Ghana and Ghanaians.

In a social media post on her official Twitter account, the actress published a part of the national pledge of Ghana that says, “I promise to be faithful and loyal to Ghana, my motherland. I pledge myself to the service of Ghana, with all my strength and with all my heart”.



For her caption, Yvonne Nelson wrote, “Have you been faithful and loyal, Mr. President?”



Recently, the actress was in the news for tackling the president on his inability to fulfil his campaign promises to Ghanaians.



In a series of Twitter posts on August 22, she insinuated the president has failed to live up to the expectations Ghanaians had for him and had also failed to fulfil the enormous promises he made to Ghanaians in the lead-up to his election.



Yvonne Nelson described the president’s campaign promises as a fairytale and accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of being insensitive to the needs of Ghanaians.

“Accountability is owning what you say you are going to do….as we all can see Mr President…you just told us ANANSESEM by the fireside. @NAkufoAddo”



“Deceiving us? My Generation? We won’t sit and watch you guys play with our future and that of our kids. Ghanaians deserve better. @NAkufoAddo,” Yvonne Nelson further stated.



Check out Yvonne Nelson's tweet





Have you been faithful and loyal Mr President @NAkufoAddo ? pic.twitter.com/GNlRBsXlIi — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 24, 2022

EAN/BOG