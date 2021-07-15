Have you gone under the knife in Dominican Republic? - Delay asks Sefa

Seasoned media personality Delay threw a very mind-boggling question at Black Avenue’s musician, Sefa, about her doing body-enhancing surgery.

Sefa who graced the interview on The Delay Show was hit in the face with the allegation of going under the knife to enhance her body.



Delay directly quizzed Sefa if she had gone under the knife, however, prior to that Sefa debunked doing such a thing.



Delay then went ahead to state emphatically that, this is what she had done in Dominican Republic by a doctor called Los Angeles.



From all angle's Delay seems to be sure of what the artiste has gone through hence her reason for putting out such an allegation.

According to Sefa she was very obedient and does not like taking certain risks which includes going under the knife.



When asked about a Dominican doctor, Sefa denied knowledge of knowing anyone like that.



Watch Video below;



