Having sex in a car causes persistent breakdown - Prophetess reveals

Prophetess Blessing Amoahnimaa

Prophetess says car sex is evil

Prophetess makes shocking revelation on car sex



Public warned against fornication



It's time to stop having sex in your car if that's your fantasy else you will find yourself frequently seeing the mechanic due to recurrent car problems.



According to Prophetess Blessing Amoahnimaa, not only is having car sex a sin, but also evil spirits can possess people who have sex at odd spots in the comfort of their vehicle.



"Having sex in a car is a big sin. The lady isn't your wife, and the location of the fornication isn't appropriate. Any evil spirit traveling at that time can destroy your life. Also, the car can develop faults due to the act. It will start breaking down for no reason. You will always have problems with the car.

"Having sex in the car or bush attracts evil spirits that might be hovering around at that moment. The spot you had the sexual intercourse might be their habitation. There are people who have evil spirits possessing them because of such act. Don't blame your mother or grandmother for your misfortunes," she warned in an interview with actor Kwaku Manu on the Aggressive Show.



All forms of sexual acts in a car have been greatly condemned by the Ghanaian prophetess.



She has charged "culprits" to repent and seek guidance from any powerful preacher who can break the demonic spirit that might be causing misfortunes in their lives.



