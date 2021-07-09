'Having sex is my hobby' - Blogger ZionFelix reveals

Celebrity blogger, Zion Felix says having sex is his hobby.

He made this known during an interview with Nkonkonsa.com.



Zion Felix turned 30 years on Wednesday, July 7 and for a young blogger, he has achieved great success for himself.



However, his work entails a lot as he wakes up at 6 am every day to start work and ends around 12 am.



For a person of his kind, there should be a way to release stress and, to him, having sex is how he relaxes.

He intimated that he could have sex everyday with his girlfriend, Minalyn Touch.



''Apart from the job I do, the only thing I like is sex...The thing is I don't watch TV. I don't drink. I don't smoke. I don't do anything. I don't play game. I don't do anything, all I do is work and then that's it,'' he stated.



Watch the full interview below:



