Having side chicks in your marriage makes the relationship stronger - Papi

Singer, Papi

Ghanaian musician Papi, a member of the now-defunct music group, 5Five, has disclosed that he will prefer to have a mistress popular known as a side chick when he marries.

Papi whose dream is to settle down someday and have his children with just one woman has explained the benefits of having a variety of women even in a committed relationship.



Speaking in an interview with blogger Zionfelix, he intimated that he has always been a lady's man and also confirmed being a 'womanizer'.



"I don't believe in side chicks, I believe in having fun. If you have a wife or serious girlfriend, maybe once in a while, you can have sex outside, you know that thing. Not like you're leaving your girlfriend for another girl. You are with her but they (side chicks) make the relationship stronger because, on some days, you will get fed up. You can make a 'u-turn in town' but your partner should be treated like a queen... the Bible, however, doesn't permit women to have partners outside their marriage but men are allowed just like King Solomon, maybe we are his descendants," Papi mentioned in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He also explained why he still doesn't have children. According to the singer, he came from a broken home, where his father wasn't active in his upbringing.



"I don't have kids, I actually want to get some now, God willing, they will come. I want to be there with the woman, I want to get married before I have kids. I grew up in a broken home, I don't like the idea...I am open to marriage," said Papi of 5Five fame.





OPD/BB