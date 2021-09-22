Having trusting relationships in this generation difficult – Kidi

Ghanain afrobeats singer, KiDi

Popular Afrobeat singer, KiDi has lamented how difficult it is to secure a trustworthy relationship in recent times.

The Afrobeat superstar who just celebrated a milestone in his music career by hitting 125 Million views on TikTok seems to be worried about how rare trust has become these days.



KiDi's comments were in reaction to a Twitter thread where some women shared experiences on how they cheated on their partners.



Responding to the thread on his Instagram story, he wrote;

"Having trusting relationships in this generation really go hard. This thread is wild."



Read his post below



