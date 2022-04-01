Hayya Hayya: Davido features on official soundtrack for 2022 World Cup

Nigerian popstar, Davido alongside American R&B singer Trinidad Cardona, and Qatar star Aisha have been featured on ‘Hayya Hayya’, a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official soundtrack.

Produced by RedOne, the song, released on April 1, 2022, is “the first in a selection of soundtrack singles that will hit the airwaves over the coming months, as anticipation grows in the lead-up to the start of the FIFA World Cup on 21 November 2022,” said the world football governing body, FIFA.



“It is the first time that the tournament’s soundtrack will feature a multi-song collection, with international artists showcasing diverse musical genres that span the world, setting the tone for a truly global celebration.”



At a ceremony for the draw on the released date, the song will be performed for the first time and Davido cannot hide his excitement.



He said: “I’ve grown up all over the world. And the more I travelled, the more I realised that we are all one, one people, one world. So, when this came to me, I jumped on it. To be a part of this event that brings together the whole world, and to be a part of this song? ‘We are better together’ went right to my heart. Beautiful, man, beautiful. How could I say no?”

Hayya Hayya, translated as ‘Better Together’ comes with an official music video with scenes from the desert fused with visuals from previous editions of the tournament as well as the flags of countries that have qualified for this year’s edition slated for November. Also glaring in the music video are captivating formation dance moves that complement the beautiful pictures.



According to FIFA Chief Commercial Officer, Kay Madati, “By bringing together voices from the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, this song symbolises how music – and football – can unite the world. As part of FIFA's revamped music strategy, the multi-song soundtrack will bring passionate fans closer to the spirit of the FIFA World Cup like never before.”



The Black Stars of Ghana qualified for the World Cup after triumphing over Nigeria’s Super Green Eagles. The US has also qualified.



