He abandoned me and the child, I nearly killed myself – AJ Poundz recalls 'sorrowful' 8-year-old story

After partaking in Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant, a friend of AJ Poundz introduced her to a man she thought would be there for her ‘till death do us part’ but the narrative changed when she got pregnant with the man and gave birth to a baby girl, she recounted in an interview on The Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb.

News of her pregnancy was made known to the man who had left Ghana for Germany; he was excited and they both looked forward to having a child. However, a misunderstanding between them coupled with the man’s mother’s resolve to not have her marry his son soured the relationship – to the extent that the man abandoned the child.



“He was so happy I told him about the pregnancy. But he wasn’t there [throughout] the pregnancy,” AJ Poundz said. “He has never been there although he accepted responsibility. He was okay but things changed after I gave birth. When you give birth, the issue goes beyond the individuals; it’s more of a family thing. If the family doesn’t like you, it becomes problematic.”



“They didn’t like me because I was on TV and his mother once told me pointblank that she doesn’t want me to marry her son. The family refused to accept me.”



She recounted the circumstance that led to the man “washing his hands of the child”, a development that shook her – so much that she contemplated suicide. According to AJ Poundz, the baby daddy suggested she sent the child to his mother but she refused because she noticed it was an attempt to take the child away from her.



“He wanted to only focus on the child and not me but that wouldn’t happen… While we were talking on the phone, he opened the taps, washed his hands and said he was done and I thanked him,” she said, adding that this was a year after the child was born.

“That day, I was in the house of Dr. Kweku Oteng; I nearly killed myself. I was pained. I felt my whole world was crushing.”



Almost nine years after giving birth, the man is yet to set his eyes on her child but AJ Poundz who is now married to Nana Kwadwo Adu-Boateng said she was unperturbed.



“He has abandoned the child. But I like it... The last time I heard from him, he begged to see the child. He now reckons I’ve become a public figure. The last time I encountered him, he was in Ghana but I had met my husband…”



Asked if the child knows the story, AJ Poundz said her daughter is unaware and does not feel a void because “my husband makes her happy”.



“She has never seen her biological father; she doesn’t know his existence. I’m not bothered because I wasn’t the one that called for it,” the radio and TV personality affirmed.









BB