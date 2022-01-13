He comes up with the craziest ideas - Burna Boy boy's mother talks about her son

Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu

Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, has disclosed that her son comes with really crazy ideas.

She made this known while speaking about Burna’s career and lifestyle, in an interview with CNN African Voices.



Also known as 'Mama Burna', Ogulu is the daughter of a Nigerian music critic Benson Idonije, who was the manager of Fela Kuti. She is also a scholar and businesswoman, who manages her son’s musical career.

“We don’t think we should be spending money on the same things. I want to create this, I want this, I want that, and I want it to look like this. Even for video shoots, I want a thousand people there, and I want to be… you know on the tallest building in the world.



“So he comes up with really crazy ideas, not really thinking about what it costs and what it doesn’t cost,” Ogulu said.