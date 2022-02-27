He does most of his interviews in Twi - Vida Adutwumwaa defends Zionfelix over 'tribalistic' comments

Uproar over Zionfelix’s questions during an interview

Ghanaian blogger, Felix Adomako, popularly known as Zionfelix this week had to issue an apology to viewers of his channel after being called out for a supposed tribalistic comment.



It would be recalled that Zion in an interview with Ghanaian beats producer, Nektunez who hails from the Volta Region questioned why he would not speak Twi. This sparked anger from a section of Voltarians who claimed he was rating the Twi language above Ewe.



But reacting to the issue that has led Zionfelix to apologize, Columnist, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng speaking on Bloggers' Forum with Abrantepa defended the award-winning blogger.

She said: "I don't think he set out to do that so the public should relax... it wasn't a deliberate move. Besides, his channel mostly conducts interviews in Twi. He knows his target audience."



Vida Adutwumwaa added: "People are bashing Zionfelix because he asked a Voltarian why he can not speak Twi in an interview. Some have suggested that he is beating the tribal war drum. I don't think Zion had that intention because you don't have to Twi before he can interview you.



"Ghana has a lot of languages, about 45 or so. I speak four different languages... it is very natural for me to ask what language someone speaks when I get to an area."



Vida again noted that Zionfelix has a target audience who are mostly Twi-speaking people, reason he conducts most of his interviews in Twi, noting that it would have been impossible for the blogger to express himself in Ewe.



She furthered: "Even if Nektunez was to speak Ewe fluently, it would have been impossible for him to conduct the interview in Ewe because he doesn't understand that language. The fact that a lot of Ghanaians speak Twi made him ask that question. When you go to the North, someone who has never visited Accra can speak Twi and even and even quote proverbs. It doesn't mean the language (Twi) is superior to any other language."

Zion in his apology to the public in a video on his official YouTube channel said: "I asked someone why he doesn’t speak Twi and Ghanaians don’t understand. They don’t understand that I asked an Ewe man why he cannot speak Twi. If you're offended, I’m sorry.”



The caption of the video shared on Instagram read: "I’m sorry to all those who felt offended especially my Ewe brothers and sisters. It was never my intention to look down on anyone, group of people or language."



Watch Bloggers' Forum below:



