He has everything I want in a man – Lady in love with her biological brother cries out, seeks advice

File photo of a sad young woman

A 23-year-old lady has taken to social media to seek advice on her strong feelings for her younger brother.

She anonymously shared her predicament online to get advice on how to handle her seemingly inappropriate feelings.



The unidentified woman claims that her brother has all the qualities she looks for in a man and that as a result, she has found herself drawn to him.



She said that anytime she sees her brother with another woman, she gets envious.



Read her entire narration below,



“Good evening, l am 23, and I have a junior brother who is 20. He is calm, caring and handsome. He has everything I want in a man. I get jealous when ever I see him with another girl. And I don’t have a boyfriend either. Am so sorry to say, I really love him. What should I do”

In other news, a Nigerian man, identified as Okpani Ugochukwu, has passed away just hours before he was supposed to depart for the UK for his Master’s degree.



Okpani reportedly died in his sleep on Friday, May 19, hours before his flight to the UK. His friends have taken to social media to mourn his tragic passing.



It was gathered that he secured a scholarship for a Master’s program at Wolverhampton University, and was to leave Nigeria on Friday.



He had also taken to his personal Facebook page on Thursday night to announce that he would be travelling abroad for his Masters program.