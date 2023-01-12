He is not Afia Schwarzenegger’s brother, don’t fall for the gimmicks! – Tonardo warns

Nana Tonardo has reacted to Afia Schwarzenegger’s claims that she has lost her brother.

Afia, in the last few days, has consistently shared posts to announce the death of a certain man whom she identified as her brother, with captions that seemingly captures her in a broken state.



In one of the posts, Afia stated that she is going through a difficult period as the death of her brother happened almost at the same time she was due to commemorate the first anniversary of her father's passing.



“My brother Richard Osei Bonsu is dead. Just exactly 1 week to my father's 1 year. Please I beg everyone to give me and my family privacy in this difficult time. Thank you. It is well. Rest in peace Abban,” she wrote on Instagram.



Afia has since been sharing videos of fond memories with the deceased on social media with captions that depict that she is really in pain.



“God, forgive me if I have wronged you. Please God please,” one of the captions to her post read.

Following the development, scores of individuals including celebrities have commiserated with her.



But Nana Tonardo, who has been keeping tabs of the event has stormed social media with a barrage of revelations.



According to him, the deceased was Afia’s friend and they were not in any way related by blood.



In a video shared on Instagram, Tonardo also claimed that Afia has an agenda to solicit public sympathy and make money from the gentleman’s death, just as she did with her father.



“She uses the least opportunity to beg for stuff. I have seen that Afia Schwarzenegger is going round peddling some heavy lies. She is claiming that her brother is dead and I have seen that some shallow minded people are also falling for it.

"They have started sympathizing with her and its sad. You’re doing all these because of public sympathy. Do you have a brother? We’ve been together for more than 14 years and you don’t have any brother.



"The guy isn’t her brother. He was a Kumasi boy who was based in South Africa. He is a known tailor in Ahensan, Kumasi. When did he become your brother? You want to take advantage of Richard’s death to beg for money like what you did with your father’s funeral,” he asserted.



That’s not all, Tonardo also raised another damning allegation pertaining to the deceased’s cause of death.



“I have heard that the family wants to bury him as soon as possible. We both know he was very strong and healthy. It has been alleged that before Richard died he disclosed that he was poisoned by a close friend. He complained of severe stomach pains.



"We all know Richard was living with Afia Schwarzenegger. According to reports, Richard complained he wasn’t feeling well and Afia transported him to Agogo hospital in Kumasi, exactly two weeks after, he died. Conduct an autopsy to check what really happened. Don’t bury him now,” he added.

Watch the video below:









