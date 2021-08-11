‘He looks handsome’ – Fans react to Strongman’s new hairstyle

Rapper Strongman

• Strongman has a new hairstyle

• Fans have commended him for trading his locs for a fresh cut



• The rapper has also announced the release of a new project



Strongman Burner “de asem b3ba”, yes, this is how fans of the rapper reacted following the launch of his new look.



The rapper's newest hairstyle has attracted positive feedback from his followers who have commended him for channelling his inner gentleman personality.



“He looks handsome here,” said one of his fans, Jochy in reaction to Strongman ditching his locs for a simple shave.

For those who were wondering what might have motivated him to delete all his posts on Instagram, Strong Gee has announced the release of a new project which obviously comes along with a new look.



Did the rapper nail the look or not?



The "Transformer" hitmaker has asked his fanbase to anticipate the release of a new tune coming Friday, August 13. The post read: "We are ready now Fam. #TheTape. Intro song drops on Friday 13th August. Song Title - #Statue. Next song drops on Friday 20th August. Get Ready."



"Ooooooouu im crushing," said Eno Barony.



Fameye who recently went 'short hair' also had this to say: "Supaaa join the family."