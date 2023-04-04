He sent me a DM first – Hajia Bintu details encounter with Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy with Hajia Bintu

Her video with Don Jazzy in Nigeria in 2022 went viral with some wondering how the Ghanaian socialite met the Nigerian music executive.

The Ghanaian influencer, known in private life as Naomi Asiamah, was clad in red and was spotted dancing with Don Jazzy as Ghana’s FBS music that featured Mr. Drew was heard in the background.



Speaking on The Delay Show aired on April 2, 2022, Hajia Bintu disclosed that Don Jazzy first sent her a directed message via Instagram, leading to their meeting.



“He’s my friend. I met him on Instagram. He DMed me,” said Hajia Bintu.



Having established a relationship with Don Jazzy, she visited the business mogul when she went to Nigeria. According to her, the short video which captured both having a good time was shot when she was in Nigeria for a shoot.



“I went to Nigeria on the invitation of Mr Macaroni for a skit. After that, I went to see Don Jazzy,” said Hajia Bintu.



Meanwhile, she has addressed concerns that she bought a Benz after meeting Don Jazzy.

"I saved the money I earned from social media influencing, and whenever I received more deals, I put the extra money aside. One can accumulate enough savings from these deals to purchase a car," she stated.



"Whenever I post instant ads on Snapchat, I typically spend around 500 cedis, and I can post between five to ten ads per day. If you imagine how much that adds up to in a week or a month, it's a significant amount," she added.



"I presently own the Mercedes-Benz. I swapped my Jaguar for it," she revealed to Deloris Frimpong Manso.







BB