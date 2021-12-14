He was hale and hearty 2 days ago - OB Amponsah mourns Peace FM's Emmanuel Atiemo

The late Emmanuel Atiemo and comedian, OB Amponsah

OB Amponsah mourns Emmanuel Atiemo

Emmanuel Atiemo reported dead



Peace FM employees saddened by the death of colleague



Ghanaian comedian, OB Amponsah, is still in shock over the death of Emmanual Atiemo an IT Technician with Peace FM.



According to OB, he met Emmanuel in a good condition two days before his sudden death.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, OB shared his fondest memories of the late IT Technician and recalled how Emmanuel offered to promote his comedy show upon their first encounter in the studios of Neat FM.



"I just saw him healthy two days ago oo. Charlie, this death hits me very hard! I remember how we mocked each other's hairline and laughed," OB mourned.

News of Emmanuel Atiemo's death was announced on Monday, December 13 by radio presenter, Nana Yaw Kesseh, host of "The Platform Show" on Peace FM.



Mr Atiemo's death came as a shock to many including his friends and colleagues.



He died on Friday, December 10, 2021, after he closed from work.



OB Amponsah eulogizing the late IT Technician and Publisher wrote: "I went to Neat Fm on Wednesday and during my interview with Ola Michael, a young man walked in to say hi. It was the first time meeting each other after chatting and playing a lot of games in Facebook messenger. He promised to dash me an article on Peacefmonline to help promote my event and also gave out 2 tickets to my fans. Next news I hear from his end is the unfortunate demise of Emmanuel Atiemo. Ah. But I just saw him healthy two days ago oo. Charlie, this death hits me very hard! I remember how we mocked each other's hairline and laughed. Herrrrh. Let's be kind to each other for we know not what tomorrow holds. We are all fighting secret battles. Sleep well brother. Sleep well."



