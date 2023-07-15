1
'He was poisoned' – May Edochie’s alleged family member speaks on how Kambili

May Edochie And Her Children.png May Edochie and her children

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

May Edochie’s unidentified relative has alleged that a burger and a drink poisoned their son, Kambilichukwu.

The alleged member of May Edochie’s family made the accusation while chatting with a reporter on the phone.

According to her, May Edochie is now going through a lot, and contrary to popular belief, that the boy slumped while playing, Kambilichukwu was actually poisoned.

She explained that he was with a friend when he received the food box, which included a burger and a drink.

He complained to his friend about his stomach pains after he had finished the meal.

The anonymous family member also stated that Kambilichukwu’s friend knew who sent the gift, but that the friend’s family was threatened into quiet.

