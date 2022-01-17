Health benefits of sucking breast

Benefits of sucking breasts

Breast is very good for every man, sucking breast makes one feel like he is already in heaven.

A Woman’s breasts are filled with hyper-sensitive nerve endings that get stimulated when touched, sucked, or licked.



Men love to suck the breast just as women love their breast to be stimulated. But some men avoid a woman’s breast as soon as she gets pregnant because they believe breast milk is harmful to Adults.



Can an adult consume breastmilk?



Yes!



Breast milk is quite beneficial for adults to. It Increases an adult’s immunity as it does in children.



Benefits to the woman: It helps to balance the cardiovascular system. If a woman’s breast is sucked for a long period of time, it increases her heartbeat rate to 110 beats per minute. It is a very good exercise for your heart.

It helps build a firmer face, It helps to move more than 30 female facial muscles, and improves blood flow in the skin.



Orgasm: If you are the type that doesn’t feel or enjoy sex, encourage your partner to suck your breasts and play with your nipples. I bet you will reach orgasm.



Boost immune system: It is a natural remedy that stimulates the immune system resulting in the production of antibodies that can protect against viruses. This process is called cross Immuno-therapy.



During breast sucking, the breath of a woman becomes faster more than 60 times per minute. Inhaling and exhaling more often will help prevent a variety of diseases of the lungs.



Cancer of the breast: Study has shown that sucking and massaging the Breasts simultaneously and vigorously helps to reduce chances of breast lumps which can develop into cancer. It helps in the easy flow of hormones and prevents lumps in the breast.



Benefits to the man: Breast milk can tackle cancer. Adults with cancer cells, digestive disorders, and immune disorders are advised to drink several ounces of milk daily or weekly to ease the ravages of CHEMOTHERAPY.