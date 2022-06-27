Healthy values should be instilled in people from childhood – Wellness expert

Wellness expert, May Meskawi

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lotus Detox and Wellness Centre, May Meskawi Kalmoni, has urged parents to instill good values and healthy lifestyles in their children right from their early stages.

She noted, “Our families are the hubs where we develop our values, love, and relationships so it is important from childhood, to instill good relationships, good values, self-love, and healthy lifestyle in our kids”.



According to her, no one can influence another person to develop a healthy lifestyle all at once because it is procedural.



“If somebody has a caring character, it started somewhere from childhood so you cannot help anyone to develop a good lifestyle all of a sudden. It must be instilled from childhood”, she said.



May also mentioned that wellness is a choice and cannot be imposed on anybody. This was during an interview with eTVGhana’s Eunice Tornyi on the African Women’s Voices Show.

“You have to be convinced and choose to make the right decisions for yourself. It starts with awareness. After that, there should be knowledge about what is good and what is bad for you, and then you should have the discipline for applying what is good for you, and leaving what is bad,” she explained.



May Kalmoni opined that a lot of people are not ready to change or leave their negative lifestyles, or recognise that the job or relationship they are in is toxic for them, hence, they are unable to live a healthy lifestyle.



“Your wife can support you but external things cannot make you happy if you don’t have that mindset to be happy and healthy. Feeling good and healthy is an internal process so your surrounding is just a support,” she further concluded.