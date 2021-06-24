Hearts of Oak to stop Kuami Eugene from performing at ‘Super Clash’ against Kotoko

Accra Hearts of Oak have allegedly turned down an offer to allow musician Kuami Eugene to perform at the Accra Sports Stadium in their ‘Super Clash’ game against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Ghanaian Artiste of the Year was billed to perform at the Accra Sports Stadium by Adonko Next Level, sponsors of both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



But, however, due to the bias of Kuami Eugene being a supporter of Asante Kotoko, the Phobians say they will prevent the artiste from performing.



Kuami Eugene had declared his support for the Porcupines on a number of occasions and even performed for the team last season after they defeated the Phobians in the truncated Premier League season.



According to the Deputy PRO of Hearts of Oak's National Chapters Committee, Mr Ishmael Yussif, fans should not expect Kuami Eugene to perform at their home grounds.



"You can call it 'sportstainment' or whatever but let me assure Hearts fans that Kuami Eugene will not perform at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday," he told Ghanaguardian.com.

"He can go and entertain his Kotoko people like he has been doing but not during their home match."



Hearts of Oak’s game with Kotoko on Sunday is a crunchy decider since both sides are tied on points but the Phobians are ahead of the Porcupines on goal difference.



Watch Kuami Eugene's previous interview with Ghanaweb below



