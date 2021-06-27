Hearts vs Kotoko: These showbiz celebrities have publicly supported their favorites

Lydia Forson, Cina Soul and Afia Schwarzenegger have declared their support for their favorite teams

• Hearts and Kotoko are expected to lock horns later today

• The results matter a lot especially as both clubs have 56 points



• Ahead of the Super Clash, some celebrities have shown support to their respective teams



The countdown to the much-awaited football match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko is on and fans are looking forward to seeing their favourite teams win.



Ahead of the game which has grown in popularity across the country, some showbiz personalities have joined in the ‘steeze’ as they have publicly announced their favourite teams.



In some cases, their choices have gathered criticisms and caused a stir on social media.



The game comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3 pm.

Let’s take a look at some Ghanaian entertainment celebrities who have publicly revealed their club allegiances



Lydia Forson





The popular actress has openly declared her love for the Accra Hearts of Oak football club ahead of its clash with Kotoko.With much enthusiasm, the actress resorted to social media on June 25, 2021, to post a Hearts of Oak logo which attracted series of comments from fans who seem divided over her decision.Some fans side with the actress while others have expressed disappointment over her choice.

Afia SchwarzneggEr







The controversial comedienne took to social media to register her support for Accra Hearts of Oak. She took to social media ahead of the game on June 25, 2021, and wrote;



“Dear God. Silence our enemies...boi Why talking plenty if u think u can win...Phoooobia!!!!”



Cina Soul





Natural Gals support Accra Hearts of Oak ???????????????? Cina Soul ???? pic.twitter.com/LVbzx0fLE1 — Dave ???????????? (@sisiboni_) June 26, 2021

The sultry singer who happens to be an avid supporter of the Accra Hearts of Oak took to Twitter fully clad in the team’s jersey and wrote;



“Natural Gals support Accra Hearts of Oak”



John Dumelo







In the case of John Dumelo, he has opted to sweep the stadium if his favourite club, ‘Accra Hearts of Oak’ fails to win the game.



In a bid to publicly declare his support as a ‘Phobia’ fan, he wrote on Twitter:

“If Kotoko wins the match, I will sweep the stadium”!



His comments have since caused a stir from some individuals particularly Kotoko fans who have vowed to make him fulfil his promise should Hearts of Oak lose.