Heavy rain disrupts final funeral rites of late actor Waakye

Heavy downpour halts funeral rites for late Waakye

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

The final funeral rites for the late actor, Prince Yawson, who is affectionately called Waakye was expected to take place on October 1, 2022.

However, it appears the rains affected the funeral.

For some reason, the usual climatic pattern of Ghana in the last few years and this year, 2022, seems to be no different.

Ordinarily, it should not be raining in Ghana in October, but, it is raining almost every day of the week. This appears to be affecting the final funeral of Waakye as many loved ones could not come out to bid him a final farewell.

A video shared online by some of the crew members of Kofi TV captured how it rained cats and dogs.

Watch the video below.

