Hell does not exist and there will be no judgement day - Mr. Logic

Ghanaian music producer, Mr. Logic has said that hell does not exist.

The contentious banter of whether hell and heaven exist has raged on for decades, pundits and artiste manager Mr. Logic has dissected the latter in a recent interview.



The music producer who told people not to listen to what Christians say in an interview on Day Break Hitz show on Hitz FM in Accra added that there won't be any judgment days as God does not have time to line people up and be asking them questions on how they lived their lives on earth.

He said; “Death in itself is a punishment. There’s no hell anywhere."



“God doesn’t have the time to line up people to ask them how many people they slept with and all that. God doesn’t have time for that. There’s no such thing in the Bible.”