‘Hello my darling, I love you so much’ – Former AG blows kisses to Daddy Lumba

Combination photo of Daddy Lumba and Betty Mould-Iddrisu

Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Betty Mould-Iddrisu, on Thursday, September 29, joined well-wishers to wish Charles Kwadwo Fosu, alias Daddy Lumba, a happy birthday.

Whiles many posted their messages on social media, Mrs. Mould-Iddrisu sent out her heartfelt message from the studios of Accra-based TV3.



She spoke about her affection for the highlife legend, expressed her wishes for him before unofficially inviting him to her upcoming 70th birthday bash.



“Hello my darling, I love you so much, we go so so long, long long back. I want to wish you a glorious happy birthday and good health, wealth and success.



“You are my darling star already. God bless you, I love you and I will see you on my 70th,” she said beaming with smiles and blowing kisses to Daddy Lumba.



Daddy Lumba as he is popularly referred to was born on 29 September 1964. He is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter and musician who is regarded as a veteran of the Highlife genre.

The father of 10 was born Charles Kwadwo Fosu in a village called Nsuta Amangoase in the Sekyere Central District, near Mampong in the Ashanti Region. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Ghanaian musicians of all time.



SARA