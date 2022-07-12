‘Helping other artiste has been my downfall’- Ofori Amponsah

Ofori Amponsah

Ofori Amponsah narrates painful experiences in his music journey

Singer says he is under spiritual attack from some Ghanaian musicians



‘If I could, I would never help any artiste build a music career’, Ofori Amponsah discloses



Seasoned Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah has revealed that some musicians he had helped in the past have launched a spiritual attack on him to kill his music career.



According to him, he has been told that certain music acts he had assisted have employed dark powers to dim his shine and devalue him in the music industry.



Citing an example to back his claims, Ofori Amponsah said that he is paid a tenth of the amounts he requests from producers and event organizers to perform. This he believes is a physical manifestation of the spiritual attacks on his life.



“For instance, now, anytime I am called to sing for a show, I charge GHc20,000 but I end up getting GHc2000, and this is a sign that my value is being diminished. I know and feel that it is a spiritual attack from those I have helped before,” the legendary Highlife singer revealed in an exclusive interview with TV XYZ.

The singer added that the spiritual attacks on his life by his colleagues in the industry got intense that he had to run to God to save his life.



He said, “It came to a point in my life that some situations I was going through spiritually were massive. I saw that if I didn’t run to God I would die. There are a lot of pressures when it comes to this music industry.”



The ‘Emmanuella’ hit singer noted that if he had the chance to turn back the hands of time, he would never help any artiste build a music career. The legendary singer disclosed this as he narrated his painful experiences in the music industry.











