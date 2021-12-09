Henceforth I’ll skip your songs, I’d rather listen to Cecilia Marfo – Agradaa to Joyce Blessing

Nana Agradaa vows to never listen to Joyce Blessing’s songs

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as ‘Nana Agradaa,’ has vowed to boycott Joyce Blessing’s songs henceforth.



In a bid to lambast the gospel singer following news of her supposed infidelity, Nana Agradaa said Joyce Blessing’s songs are borne out of ‘filth’ and therefore lack God’s anointing.



She said Joyce Blessing lacks the right anointing that comes with being a gospel minister, adding that she is being controlled by evil.

Nana Agradaa’s statements follow reports that Joyce Blessing’s husband discovered that one of her children do not belong to him through a DNA test.



Responding to the development, Nana Agradaa, who seemed appalled by the act, has cited Cecilia Marfo as her new favourite gospel artiste.



“Now I listen to Cecilia Marfo’s songs. I’m currently listening to her latest song and it’s a powerful tune. Cecilia Marfo sings and angels descend from heaven. She is heavily anointed. Ever since I repented, I’ve seen the difference in most of these gospel songs and I’ve realized that yours is a total sham. I refuse to listen to songs from any gospel artiste who cheats on her husband. Cecilia Marfo is now my favourite,” she stated in a viral video.



Agradaa however labelled Joyce Blessing’s predicaments as God’s way of punishing her for the countless evil she has committed so far.



The repented fetish priest who hadn’t been in good terms with Joyce Blessing prior to this development said God has finally exposed the latter.

“Don’t hide under the cloak of prostitution and claim you’re doing God’s work. It’s time for you to repent, come back to Jesus. You can use your strength, hide in darkness to do your evil stuff but God will eventually expose you. He will embarrass you. God cannot be mocked. Look at some of these pastors and how they ended up. If you claim you’re doing the work of God, do it to its fullest. God will not wait for us to die before dealing with our enemies. He will set a table before us in the presence of our enemies. Our cup will run over in the presence of our enemies. God has embarrassed you. God has finally exposed you,” she established.



