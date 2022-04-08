Henry Quartey’s statement on death of Psalm Adjeteyfio

The late Psalm Adjeteyfio

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has mourned the death of Psalm Adjeteyfio and commiserated with the family of the deceased actor.



The government appointee who once extended benevolence to the actor at the time the latter needed it most, in a tweet, Friday extended a “heartfelt condolence to his immediate family and all his well-wishers.”



In his tribute, the politician described Psalm Adjeteyfio as “a fine actor” who “contributed immensely to the creative act industry” and consequently became “an icon of entertainment nationwide to many who experienced his generation.”

The legislator recalled a pledge he made in September 2021 to give the Psalm Adjeteyfio a monthly stipend of GH¢1,500 after the actor cried to the general public for financial assistance to enable him to pay for his rent or risk ejection. This promise was effective till January 7, 2025, when his tenure in the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic is over.



Dousing claims that the pledge was not fulfilled, Mr. Quartey indicated that he indeed dedicated a part of his salary as a Member of Parliament to support the veteran actor.



“I was touched sometime last year when he reached out for assistance. I moved to his aid with a token of my salary from Parliament to him every month, which I have been doing religiously until his untimely demise today,” the MP for Ayawaso Central stated.



Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as T.T reportedly died on April 8, 2022.



According to journalist Kofi Asare Brako, the actor who gained fame through the role he played in the popular TV series ‘Taxi Driver’, was diagnosed with end stage heart failure which indirectly placed a limit on his lifespan.

Nii Adjei, son of the deceased actor, confirming the news to citinewsroom.com said, his father was already battling diabetes and other ailments. He further mentioned that T.T was rushed to a hospital at Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District but was pronounced dead on arrival.





