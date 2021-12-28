A happy Yvonne Nelson, the Ghanaian actress

We are at the setting of 2021 and we are super pumped for 2022. This past year has been the first since Covid crises. Some of us had plans for the year; resolutions.

While others achieved their life goals, others may have not gotten as far as they wanted. Do not beat yourself up. In the words of Aaliyah, “First you don’t succeed, you get up and try again.”



Next year promises a whole new set of months, weeks, days, hours and opportunities. It is all about the mindset you have towards reaching goals and making your dreams a reality.



In lieu of that, we decided to encourage you with some life hacks that will do you some good.



Here are 8 life hacks for the year 2022:

1. (Re-)discover what brings you joy



Happiness is fleeting but joy is not easily forgotten. Soul search and rediscover that which brings you joy. That is the first step towards acknowledging yourself as a person deserving of great and good things.



2. Make new connections



Go out of your box- out of your circle. Make new friends and network. 2022 is all about building bridges and building fulfilling outcomes. Join online groups or even real-life organisations that promote a positive impact in communities.

3. Create a vision board



This is how you do self-reflection. Understand yourself, your dreams, visualise them and chart how to attain them.



4. Learn a new skill



The Internet gives us access to so much for so little. Make YouTube your friend. Learn a new skill and broaden your capacity and your horizon.

5. Monetise your talent



You are valuable. What you know and can do is valuable. It is all about presenting your skills and talents. You don’t know your talent? How about this then, what is the one thing people like asking you for? Start charging for it.



6. Take care of your oral health



We like to go to the hospital for everything other than our teeth. Let’s not make that mistake in 2022. Our pearly whites need TLC too.

7. Avoid toxic people



It is easier said than done but it has to be done. Take that step. Cut off the fodder and strengthen ties with the people that care for and about you. You need all the positivity you can get.



8. Spend quality time with the good people in your life



It can be lunches, normal hangouts or even a road trip (especially a road trip). Create memories, take pictures, laugh and enjoy the company of those you love. If there’s anything we learnt through Covid it is just how fleeting life is. Enjoy all of it to the max and grow your heart with love.