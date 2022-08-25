Here are some reasons ladies end up with smelly vaginas

It is best to use water only to clean your vagina

Amma Serwaa, a Ghanaian actress and fashion designer, has revealed that a lot of things can cause the vagina to smell, but the most important thing is for ladies to take good care of themselves, what they eat, and also what they put into their vaginas.

Speaking to Adwen the Love Doctor on e.TV Ghana’s adult show, ‘In Bed with Adwen’ she said, “Your vagina can smell when your ph is low if infections keep reoccurring without proper treatment and when you constantly use soap to wash your vagina.”



According to her, it is wrong for ladies to use soap in their vaginas because it can cause infections.



“The best thing for them to use is only water, preferably warm water,” she noted.

Amma Serwaa also added that some sperms can make the vagina smell.



She explained that some men eat certain unhealthy foods that cause their sperms to smell and unfortunately, “if any lady has sex with such a man, and he ‘cums’ in her, it can cause her vagina to smell as well.”



The actress advised ladies to drink lots of water and also visit the urinal immediately after sex to avoid infections or their vagina being smelly.