Here are the natural ways to tighten the vagina

A tight vagina could heighten pleasure for both parties during sex

Most of us want to feel sexy and confident, especially when it comes to our performance in the bedroom.

A tight vagina could heighten pleasure for both man and woman during sex. For men, it’s the sensation of feeling those soft, cushiony walls gripping their penis. And for women, it’s feeling every ridge of their man’s penis inside them.



But when your vagina becomes ‘loose’, then perhaps sex might become a little less stimulating.



Vaginal tightening is the process of tightening the pelvic muscles. It helps to achieve a degree of elasticity of the pelvic floor muscles, thus enhancing tightness.



Orgasms are caused when there is a rubbing between the sensitive areas of the vagina and the penis. The more the stimulation, the better the orgasm.



Eventually how you get yours doesn’t really depend on your vaginal tightening but how you bond with your partner emotionally and physically.



Having said that, making sure that your vagina is tight isn’t wrong at all. If it makes you feel better, if it works for you, please go ahead. After all, love-making as well as feeling good about yourself depends on what you like.

If you like looking a certain way, go for it. Don’t worry about anything. Do your research and work on yourself.



While there are several methods to achieve this naturally or through exercise, sometimes women opt to get it done surgically, via a vaginoplasty or labiaplasty.



What are the methods of vaginal tightening?



Vaginal tightening, as mentioned, can be achieved by both cosmetic and natural processes. Let’s take a close look at the natural ways.



Exercise your pelvic floor muscles



The most natural way to make sure that your vagina is fresh and young for long is to exercise the pelvic floor muscles. Exercises including Pelvic floor physiotherapy, Kegel exercises, Yoga and pilates, and toning devices can help achieve a tight vagina.

Healthy food intake



It is crucial that you have a healthy diet and stick to it regularly. Turns out, the right kind of food can keep your vagina healthy, happy, and free from infection.



For instance, if you want to keep your vagina away from any infection, you should incorporate green tea into your diet. The catechins present in green tea pass through the urinary tract and decrease the risk of overgrowth of bad bacteria.



Regularly eating probiotics such as yoghurt, amongst others can also keep your vagina healthy. They maintain a healthy balance of good and bad bacteria.