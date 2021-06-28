Here are the weird-looking outfits at VGMA 22

Some artistes appeared on the red carpet and on stage with weird looking outfits

• Some celebrities were spotted in inappropriate attires on the VGMA red carpet

• A number of them looked uncomfortable and funny in their outfits



• These celebrities were also subjected to public trolls due to how they styled themselves



The annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA’s) just like any other prestigious event is usually the occasion for celebrities to show off their unique styles, both on the red carpet and on the stage.



But interestingly, some stars made bolder and weird-looking statements with their looks than others.



Unfortunately, these attendees didn’t put in their best effort in terms of styling as they pulled off some ‘fashion failures’ that in some cases resulted in social media trolls.

We figured some of these instances out which are being listed below:



Dead Peepol’s T-shirt on a red carpet



The music duo were spotted wearing white T-shirts with a pair of trousers and sneakers on the red carpet.



Although there is the saying that fashion knows no standards, the 'Otan hunu' hitmakers could have pulled a better outfit than just a ‘basic Tee’ on a red carpet.





Gyakie’s ‘Wedding gown’



But for the help of some three ‘good Samaritans’ including KiDi, Gyakie could not have comfortably moved around in the outfit she wore to the VGMA’s.



Nicknamed a ‘wedding gown’ by social media users, it was evident that anytime the singer attempted to take a step, her shoes get caught up in the fabric which swamped her feet and stretched along the red carpet.



She nearly fell a couple of times even with the help of these individuals. The ‘Forever’ hitmaker was being trolled on social media for wearing uncomfortable attire to the VGMA’s.





Nana Akua Addo’s weird looking gown



It seems the ‘red carpet slayer’ this time around failed to impress as her outfit did not go in her favour. Nana Akua Addo was subjected to trolls after her red stuffy-looking cold-shoulder gown was captured on the VGMA red carpet.



She was teased by social media users who alleged that she stuffed up bedsheets into the attire due to how bulky it looked. Nana Akua Addo is an award-winning fashionista but this time around, her style was described as ‘bizzare’ by social media users.







Kwame Eugene ‘Dollar shirt’

Performing one of his hit songs ‘Dollar on You’ the Rockstar was captured on stage with stacks of dollar notes fixed on his shirt. Others might call it ‘show business’, but these real notes stuck to his shirt were somewhat ‘cringy’ to watch. The notes were flying off his shoulders, arms as he jumped and it appeared he was uncomfortable on stage.



