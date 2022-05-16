Here is the famous $794,000 worth of outfit spotted at the AMVCAs

Big Brother Naija star, Erica Nlewedim

Mixed reactions greeted reports that Big Brother Naija star, Erica Nlewedim’s outfit for the 2022 African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA), reportedly costs $794,000.

Erica and several other celebrities attended the eighth edition of the AMVCAs in different stunning outfits.



The most iconic event that climaxed the night were the ‘showstopping’ costumes that made their way onto the red carpet and the auditorium.



But the purported price of Erica's outfit has sparked controversy on social media.



Netizens are reacting to claims that the outfit rocked by the BBN star costs a whopping $794,000.



“It’s was just reconfirmed from a reliable source that awa original butterfly dress was actually $794,000 not $500,000 that I was told. Erica Nlewedim, the queen of the sky, and the ground. ,” the fan wrote.

