Here is what to do when your salary is ‘not enough’ to cater for the home

One must not solely depend on salary as the only source of income

Counsellor and Managing Director of LM Total Wears, Linda Mante, says she has observed how many people complain that their salaries are never enough to cater for the home.

Linda Mante, speaking on this observation has advised that salaries will never be enough for anyone. However, the way we manage our homes with what we earn can make a difference in the home.



In an interview with Eunice Tornyi on e.TV Ghana’s 'African Women’s Voices’ show, the counsellor shared helpful tips on how one can manage the household even if the salary may be meagre.



“If you have the family at heart, you really sit down to look at the goals or needs of the family and put them down collectively first. There are things that are important but it is not everything that is urgent. So, you do things that are urgent. Put down a plan. Let me put it down clearly that the salaries will always not be enough because what people do is that they always raise their lifestyle to meet their salaries so the money comes and the money goes. So, two important things that you will have to do is to watch your inflows and outflows.”

Emphasizing more on how to gather inflows or income, Mrs. Mante made known that one must not solely rely on his or her salary as the only source of income for the home.



“Your salary must never be equal to your income. That means that your salary should not only be your means of income that you have. You must have a side hustle. So, you should have multiple streams of income,” she explained.



Suggesting some ways, one can use as a source of income, she highlighted the need to take advantage of the mobile phone and other devices to make money.