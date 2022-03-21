1
Here is why 2face and Annie Idibia are trending on Twitter

2face And Annie Nigerian musician, 2face Idibia and wife, Annie

Mon, 21 Mar 2022

After featuring on Peace Hyde’s Young, Famous and African reality show on Netflix, the two have been topical on Twitter.

The reality show captured the day-to-day lifestyle of the couple with spotlight on 2Face’s infidelity which was exposed by his wife, Annie.

In a later part of the show, Annie opened up on how she dealt with her husband’s incessant cheating lifestyle.

Annie revealed emotionally, “When you meet someone, and then you know them first, and then you wake up..two different people are having babies for him. And then he has five kids with other women…my first child is his fifth, and I met him before everybody…”

Countless social media users have offered solidarity to Annie following her outburst.

However, in the turn of events, Annie has disclosed that she and her husband have renewed their wedding vows.

She made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, March 18, 2022.





