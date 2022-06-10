0
Here is why Akrobeto is trending

Akrobeto And Dortmund Akrobeto and Dortmund legends

Ghanaian comic actor and television host, Akwasi Boadi known to many as Akrobeto has been one of the most trending topics on Twitter ranking second on Ghana trends.

This follows an appreciation tweet by German soccer club, Borussia Dortmund on their verified Twitter page. The club on Thursday expressed gratitude to Akrobeto for hosting ex-players and legends from the soccer club on his highly patronized television program, ‘Real News’.

In the Twitter post, the club shared a picture of a smiling Akrobeto standing between legendary Dortmund goalkeeper, Roman Weidenfeller and legendary striker, Jan Koller with the caption, “Thank you for hosting us on your show”.

The Borussia Dortmund legends are in Ghana ahead of their maiden visit to West Africa for Legend Tour Ghana 2022.

The players are expected to be in the country till June 12 and play a charity game against a legendary African side captained by Abedi Pele on Saturday, June 11 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Reacting to the post by Dortmund, many fans have congratulated the managers of UTV for giving Akrobeto the platform to hone his skills and for putting Ghana on the map through the ‘Real News’ program.

