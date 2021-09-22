Here is why Beyonce sent Guiltybeatz flowers

Record producer, GuiltyBeatz and singer Beyonce

American singer, Beyonce on September 4, turned forty years and as part of the celebration, artistes and several entertainment figures including Ghana's music producer, Guiltybeatz, sent in well wishes.



Born Ronald Banful, GuiltyBeatz, was among the selected few Apple Music featured in a video where renowned personalities like Normani, Lil Nas X, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, among others celebrated Beyonce's 40th birthday.

To show her appreciation to the record producer, Beyonce sent him flowers with a note that read: “Thanks for your beautiful birthday message. Your kindness and generosity will always inspire me. Love B."



GuiltyBeatz has previously worked with Beyonce. He produced two songs on her 'The Lion King: The Gift’ album.



