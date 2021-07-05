Here is why Sarkodie is pushing his ‘No Pressure’ album release date

Musician Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie announced his seventh studio album ‘No Pressure’ on Instagram on April 19th to be released on July 9th but the album has been pushed back.

The ‘Coachella’ rapper made the announcement via his Instagram saying his album will be pushed back due to sample clearance. The Tema-born rapper announced a new date for the album.



"Been very difficult to break this news but very necessary. I Love the energy SarkNation can’t thank you enough please let’s keep Same till then … New music Friday "tho" And we still turning up in Kumasi this weekend," he said.

The album will now be released on the 30th of July, but no further details about the track-list and producers have been released.



