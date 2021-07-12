Here is why some prophecies fail - Pastor suggests

Prophet Badu Kobi has been tagged as 'fake' after a football prophesy

Head Pastor of the Apostle Continuation Church in La, Senior Pastor Banor has emphatically stated that most prophets are liars and do not speak the mind of God as they are supposed to.

He made this statement, trying to clarify why some prophecies made by prophets fail.



He told Kwabena Boafo on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii, “God does not lie and everything he says is the truth so every prophecy from a prophet who claims to be from God must come to pass because God does not lie and he will not say something he will not do.”



He mentioned that most prophecies fail because most prophets speak from their own understanding and not that of God.



“They mostly do this to get attention from people which is highly unacceptable because God does not support lies and he will not encourage anything that involves lies”.

He went on to state that, what lots of prophets are doing today is prediction and not prophecy. “Many of them are not fulfilling their actual calling on earth.”



Pastor Banor disclosed that it is very important for all prophets to know the word of God for themselves in order for them to the right message God gives them to his children.



“If any prophet gives a prophecy which doesn’t come to pass it is a prediction do not take it as a prophecy” he advised.



He also advised prophets, “beware of the things you say and do in God’s name because if it’s not from God it will fail.”