Here is why some women like to depend on men

According to the singer, every lady must learn how to be dependent on themselves rather on men

Fast-rising Ghanaian singer, Akua Val, has explained the reason why some women are convinced that they need to stay dependent on a man to be okay in life.

Talking about ‘The paradox of an independent woman in relationships’ with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, she observed that the system in our part of the world makes it very difficult for women to make ends meet.



She also added that society does not give women the chance to build up their life the way they would like to, therefore, a lot of women have convinced themselves that since they cannot make it for themselves, they need to take from a man so that they can be okay.



“Instead of focusing on her life, she is focused on which rich man she is going to meet to get money from it. It doesn’t also mean that every woman in Ghana is like that”, she said.

Akua revealed that when she was younger, she went through that phase however, growing up, she realized that she needed to find herself as a woman and make something for herself that she can be proud of.



According to her, the thought of this alone is what helped build her confidence to go on the journey of becoming an independent woman and that, in her opinion, is what every other young lady like her, must do.