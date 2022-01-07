Here’s how much Fella Makafui earns every single day

Fella Makafui is an actress and entrepreneur

Fella Makafui boasts about her income

Fella Makafui pleads with telecommunication companies to expand momo withdrawal limit



Tweep questions Fella Makafui over her earnings



Popular Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, has disclosed that she earns more than GH₵10,000 every day.



The actress made the claims whiles lamenting the GH₵5,000 daily cash withdrawal limit by telecommunication companies which she termed low.



Fella Makafui who established that she receives and withdraws more than GH₵10,000 every day has pleaded with telecommunications to extend the daily limit so she could make more transactions.

This was after a social media user asked if she exceeds the daily limit set by most telecommunications companies, particularly MTN and this ensued;



Fella:Can they expand this momo daily limit?



Tweep:You cashout 5k everyday?



Fella:More than that!! 10K plus



This is not the first time the actress cum entrepreneur has publicly bragged about her expensive lifestyle.

Fella Makfui in an earlier interview with Zionfelix disclosed how her new 4-bedroom mansion was built in 5 months.



She also bragged about acquiring more than 5 houses so far.



Watch the tweet below:



