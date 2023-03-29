Here’s how much of Jay-Z’s multi-billion dollar net worth comes from his music

Shawn Corey Carter popularly known as 'Jay Z'

Jay-Z recently hit multi-billion dollar status after selling his controlling stake in the D’USSÉ Cognac brand for $750 million. Before the deal, the musician-turned-entrepreneur had a net worth of $1.4 billion, per Forbes estimates. With the $750 million hitting his account, his net worth is inching closer to $2.1 billion.

Jay-Z’s net worth comes from a range of sources, including his music catalog, business empire, and endorsements deals. His business empire includes holdings in Uber, SpaceX, and now, Square. He also has shares in Oatmilk company, Oatly, which is expected to IPO this year for a $10 billion evaluation.



He also has a stake in French audio tech firm, Devialet, which recently launched wireless earbuds called Gemini, to rival Apple and Samsung’s dominance in the wireless earphones market.



So, just how much is his net worth coming from his music?



Jay-Z is undoubtedly one of the greatest rappers of his time. His rap dexterity has seen him release several albums and feature in a number of global chart-topping songs. His influence later crossed the borders of music into business. In 2019, he became the first hip-hop billionaire in the world.

However, the money he made from music is just a fraction of what catapulted him into a billionaire. According to Forbes, Jay-Z’s music catalog, which has over 300 songs, is worth $75 million.



He started rapping while in George Westinghouse High School, Brooklyn. He was often found rapping in the school’s cafeteria, where he frequently organized competitions with fellow rappers in the community, according to thethings.



He made his debut in 1993 appearing on the remixed version of “Can I Get Open” by Original Flavor. However, in 1994, he released his debut album with the help of his business partner and co-producer, Damon Dash. He later formed his record label called Roc-A-Fella records in 1996. Today, his Roc Nation venture is valued at $140 million.



Nonetheless, in 1997, he chose to sing to Def Jam Recordings to release his second album, In My Lifetime Vol. 1. By 1998, he released his third album, Hard Knock Life, which eventually led him to win his first Grammy Award, according to thethings. He has since gone on to win multiple grammy awards.