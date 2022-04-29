Here's how these popular musicians got their names

Samini, Kinaata, MzVee, Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei

Names are very important. No matter the jurisdiction, sector or field, it is the first point of identification which is one reason people are incentivized to swear an affidavit to legally have a change of name when they are unenthused about their maiden names.

Indeed, names have significance and the study of names can be very enthralling. It is common knowledge that names provide a sense of belonging, convey certain messages, reflect the social dynamics, among others, hence, won’t be farfetched to suggest that a lot goes into the selection of names.



The showbiz industry, arguably one of the most populated and lucrative sectors, keeps witnessing interesting names from stakeholders – both old and new – as some older folks have had to change their names as part of their rebranding process while newcomers keep popping up to showcase their crafts.



While some, especially, solo gospel musicians usually stick to their maiden names, their secular counterparts, would ordinarily use names that are unrelated to their original names. Although it may not be the case in the west, examples abound in Ghana and other parts of Africa.



Interestingly, some musicians, out of creativity, cull their brand names from their original names and it would be safe to say that until one is told so, it may sound like a mere nickname.



Here are a few GhanaWeb gathered.



1. J Derobie



The youngster is known in private life as Derrick Obuobie Jnr. ‘Derobie’ is culled from ‘Derrick’ and ‘Obuobie’ while ‘Jnr’ is being represented by the ‘J’. J Derobie became a sensation when he released his monster hit single ‘Poverty’ in 2019. Produced by Ugly Beatz, the Dancehall tune was adjudged the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).





2. Yaw TOG



Born on May 8, 2003, Yaw was named Thorsten Owusu Gyimah. Maintaining his day born name, the youngster decided to pick the initials of his name for showbiz, hence Yaw TOG. He made a triumphant entry into the Ghanaian showbiz industry in 2021 with his ‘Sore’ song. The drill music, released at the time the Kumerica movement was predominant, featured O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie and Jay Bhad. The song won him the Best Hio Hop Song of the Year award at the 2022 VGMAs as well as the 2021 edition of the 3Music Awards.







3. Kofi Kinaata



Arguably one of the best songwriters in Ghana who is admired by both the young and old, the musician, born on April 15, 1990 was christened Martin King Arthur. ‘Kinaata’ is culled from ‘King Arthur’. He has won the Songwriter of the Year on four occasions at the VGMAs. He first won the award in 2016 with ‘Susuka’, 2017 with ‘Confession’, 2018 with ‘Things Fall Apart’ and won with ‘Behind the Scenes’ in 2021.





4. Jay Q



Jeff Tennyson Quaye is a revered musician, music producer and sound engineer with over two hundred hit songs to his credit including ‘Yopoo’ by Mzbel, ‘Laluu’ by Ekow Shailo, ‘Ahomka Wom’ by VIP and ‘Gonga Barracks’ by BukBak. He was born on December 24, 1977. Jay Q is the founder and current CEO of Q-Lex Entertainment and Jay-Qlex Recording Studio. His showbiz name ‘Jay Q’ was culled from ‘Jeff Quaye’. In 2003, Jay Q won an award for Best Sound Engineer in Ghana.







5. Nacee – Nana Osei



Nacee has inked his name in the Ghanaian showbiz industry as one of the best music producers with great vocals. His brand name is culled from the original ‘Nana Osei’. Until he became a solo artiste producing both gospel and secular music, Nacee was a member of the No Tribe music group. He won the Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2019 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards as well as the Worship Song of the Year award with his ‘Mpaebo’ song.



6. Appietus – Appiah Dankwa

'Appietus! In the mix' – a very catchy signature of music producer Appiah Dankwa. He is on record to have credited Shatta Wale for creating the 'Appietus' jingle "unconsciously" during a studio session with George Jaraah. Appietus was culled from 'Appiah'. He won the Ghana Music Honours 2015 Best Music Producer and Sound Engineer award, Sun Shine Music Awards 2010 Best Sound Engineer award and the UK Ghana Music Awards, Best Sound Engineer in 2008. He has worked with Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah and a host of other great musicians.



7. Bisa Kdei



He is known to have knocked on the doors of showbiz with a movie soundtrack. He has since released hit songs which have won him awards including Songwriter of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards. His dominance was madly felt in 2015 and 2016 as he won over fifteen awards. His songs include ‘Odo Carpenter’, ‘Brother Brother’, ‘Jwe’ and ‘Mansa’. ‘Bisa’ was the name of the music group he joined. It was the acronym of ‘Boys In Serious Action’. The ‘Kdei’ is culled from his original name ‘Kweku Dei’.







8. MzVee



MzVee is a combination of ‘Miss’ and ‘V’ from ‘Vera’ – her first name. Born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, MzVee launched a solo career in 2014 under Lynx Entertainment having led the label’s girl band D3. She won the Ghana Music Awards Unsung Artiste of the Year in 2014, Best Discovery at the 2014 4syte Music Video Awards, Best Female Vocal Artist at Bass Awards among others in the same year. Her repertoire includes ‘Borkor Borkor’, ‘Natural Girl’, ‘Coming Home’ and ‘Vanity’.





9. Samini



Formerly known as Batman, the self-acclaimed ‘African Dancehall King’ changed his name during a rebranding process. He decided to stick to his original name ‘Sammini’ but spelt it ‘Samini’ with a different pronunciation as well for showbiz purposes. The musician is known in private life as Emmanuel Andrews Sammini. He won the Best African Act at the 2006 MOBO Awards, Best African Act at the 2010 edition of The Headies, Most Gifted Reggae Dancehall Video Artist at the 2011 Channel O Music Video Awards. He also won the Artiste of the Year award at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards, Album of the Year at the 2011 Ghana Music Awards.







10. Stonebwoy



The musician, born on March 5, 1988 and named Livingstone Etse Satekla explained that the name ‘Stonebwoy’ was derived from his original name Livingstone. The ‘bwoy’ is the pronunciation of “boy” in the patois language. Stonebwoy has carved a niche for himself as one of Ghana’s best musicians. He has a number of laurels including Best International Act at the 2015 BET Awards and Artist of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards.



