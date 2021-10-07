Here’s how to stay in shape as a lady

Staying in shape involves being physically fit

A fitness instructor at the Endurance keep fit club, known popularly as Naya, has shown females how they can stay in proper shape.

She explained staying in shape as being physically fit and having good health. “You can’t stay in shape and not be physically fit. It makes your staying in shape useless.”



Speaking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.TV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, she said, “It’s a process. You need to keep fit, stay in good condition and be physically fit. Staying in shape does not happen overnight.”



Using herself as an example she said, “I started somewhere before getting to where I am today. I am a mother of 3 and after my last child, I realized my body was bloating so I decided to work towards it and started working out.”



According to her, she started with walks and gradually joined a group of people who normally worked out. “When we grew in number, we formed the keep fit club.”

“So I am one of the founders of endurance keep fit club and I started from there.”



She also added that she is one who has always been interested in sports and even used to play football when she was 17 years old.



She advised ladies to take it one day at a time, stay healthy, eat well and exercise regularly in order to stay in shape.