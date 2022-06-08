0
Here's proof that Sarkodie's style is untouchable

Sarkodie New Ks.png Rapper Sarkodie

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sark out with new photos

Fans droll over rapper's latest photos

Fameye reacts to Sarkodie's 'clean' photos

West Africa's most decorated rapper, Sarkodie on June 8 shared eye-candy images of himself across his social media platforms to cement his name as one of the country's most stylish personalities.

Sarknatives on Wednesday just couldn't get over their superstar's latest photos captured by David Townhill, a photographer based in the United Kingdom.

The rapper did well to send a message to whom it may concern in his post that read: "We don’t have it, we own it."

Adorned in white long sleeves and black pants, Sarkodie did well to silently display his wealth with his accessorized pieces of jewellery - diamond rings and a gold wristwatch.

According to fans, when it comes to style, Sark makes it a point to invest in his looks earning him the tag as the best-dressed Hip-hop artiste in the country and on the continent.

The likes of Mr Eazi, Fameye and other musicians have reacted to the photos that have garnered over 5,000 likes on Twitter within two hours.

Check out the photos below;





