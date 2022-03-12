Here’s the amount Despite and Ofori Sarpong donated to Afia Schwarzenegger

Despite and Ofori Sarpong commiserate with Afia Schwarzenegger

Celebrities mourn with Afia Schwarzenegger



Afia Schwarzenegger’s father laid to rest



Despite Group of companies founder, Dr. Osei Kwame and his partner, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, have donated an amount of GH₵10,000 to Afia Schwarzenegger at her late father’s funeral.



The money was presented by a representative to the comedienne on their behalf at the funeral grounds on March 12, 2022.



Prior to this, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Ashanti regional NPP Chairman, Wontumi, also donated GH₵5,000 and GH₵4,000 respectively.

In the case of Chairman Wontumi, he was physically present to console the actress.



Meanwhile, several celebrities including Nhyiraba Kojo, Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Brother Sammy, Stacey Amoateng, Rev. Opambour, and many others have commiserated with the actress.



Although Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father, Mr. Augustine Agyei has been laid to rest, the funeral ceremony is being held at the KNUST poolside in Kumasi.



Watch the video below



