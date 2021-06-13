Here’s what A Plus has to say about Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo after clash with Shatta Wale

Kwame A Plus

Musician, satirist and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng, well known as A Plus, has assembled adjectives to tout Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo’s personality.



This comes after the journalist manned up on UTV’s United Showbiz and expressed his views on Shatta Wale’s State of the Industry Address despite the conduct of the dancehall musician on the show.



Sharing a photograph of Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo on Facebook, A Plus said: “This guy!!! Solid guy!! Cool, firm, principled, courageous!! Arnold Asamoah Baidoo.

“You may not like what he says because the truth often hurts, but you see, it is not advisable to surround yourself with people who only say only what you want to hear if you want to be great. You need an Arnold in your life Periodically.”



Arnold had on the previous edition of the show remarked that he is baffled by the blowing hot and cold attitude of Shatta Wale, citing the content of the dancehall musician’s address as the basis for his statement.



Shatta Wale had among other things, said Ghana does not have a unique music genre and subsequently made a proposition for Highlife to be considered in that regard. He also said Ghanaians should set an agenda to play 90% Ghanaians music and 10% foreign.



Reacting to the address, Arnold said Shatta Wale had in the past insulted pundits for making the same suggestions hence needs to render an unqualified apology to them. A livid Shatta Wale however resorted to insults and self-aggrandizement. While ordering Arnold to shut up and stop describing him as confused, he noted that Arnold is not worthy to criticize him because he is wealthier than Arnold.



In what appeared to be a threat, Shatta Wale said “You think somebody bi your boy. It’s only on TV that you can do this” – a statement that received a rebuttal from Arnold.

“We are tired of everyday streets. All you can do is call your boys. You can’t scare anyone here,” Arnold retorted.



Arnold has since Saturday night been trending on social media for being firm. Some have however expressed discontentment following his description of Shatta Wale as “confused and inconsistent”.







