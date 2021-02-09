Here's what Andrew of Keche fame looks like after 'ditching' dreadlocks

Singer, Keche Andrew

Singer Andrew, a member of music duo Keche, has cut off his dreadlocks.

The artiste, who has for some time now been spotted rocking his short locks has finally grabbed the bull by its horn by welcoming a new look.



He only didn’t go for a clean shave but added some colour to his life by going blonde.



His new look has attracted varied views. Whereas some fans praised him for the bold step, others who commented under his recent post said that they were not impressed with his move.

It could be recalled that in January 2021, the former MUSIGA president, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour also came out with a new look after cutting his over 2 decades old dreadlocks.



The phenomenon is not new in the music industry as the likes of M3nsa, Wanlov, EL among others have followed suit in times past.



