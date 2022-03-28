Here’s what Denzel Washington told Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Denzel Washington advises Will Smith

Will Smith breaks down in tears during Oscars speech



Will Smith confronts Chris Rock over Jada Pinkett Smith joke



Will Smith was furnished with a piece of advice from his senior colleague, Denzel Washington, after landing a hot slap on Chris Rock’s cheeks live on stage during the 2022 edition of the Oscars.



Smith’s actions were triggered when Chris Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while he (Rock) was presenting an award.



In what seemed like a mockery, Chris threw a subtle Jab at Jada’s haircut even though sometime in 2021, she announced that she had shaved her head after being diagnosed with alopecia.



“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock said, in seeming reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Obviously infuriated by Chris Rock’s comments, Smith walked onto the stage and hit Rock, before returning to his seat and shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”



Following the development, the likes of Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry who were seating next to Will Smith were seen advising and comforting him after the incident.



But when Smith won Best Actor for King Richard 15 minutes later, he referenced a piece of advice Denzel had just given him.



“Denzel said to me a few minutes ago that in your highest moments, be careful because that’s when the devil comes for you. I know that to do what we do, you have to be able to take abuse. In this business, you have to be able to have people disrespecting you and in all of it, you’d just have to smile and pretend that it is okay.” Will Smith said whiles drowned in tears.



Perhaps, Will’s decision to slap Chris Rock was borne from the fact that it is the second time his wife was being used as a subject of joke.



Prior to Chris’s joke, Regina Hall, who was a co-host of the Oscars also poked fun at Will Smith and Pinkett’s marriage.

Watch the video below







Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



