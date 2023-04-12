0
Menu
Entertainment

Here’s what Nigel Gaisie is seeking from court in lawsuit against Nana Romeo

Nigel Gaisie 23 Nigel Gaisie

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Among others, Nigel Gaisie is seeking a retraction and apology from Nana Romeo in a writ of summons available to GhanaWeb.

Nigel Gaisie of Prophetic Hill Chapel, on April 5, 2023, sued Nana Romeo following some allegations the Accra FM presenter made on Restoration with Stacy.

The radio personality had said on the show that despite regarding Nigel Gaisie as a Godfather, the preacher destroyed his relationship with a rich girlfriend, an incident that causes him (Romeo) pain whenever he remembers.

The preacher deems the comments defamatory, hence, the suit. Added to the suit is one Stancy Amoateng.

According to the writ of summons, Nigel is seeking “a declaration that the words used in the interview complained of is defamatory; an order directed at the defendants to apologise to the plaintiff and retract the said publication; an order directed at the defendant to pay exemplary damages to the plaintiff in view of the publication of the defamatory statement about the plaintiff; and costs, including plaintiff’s legal fees.”

Below is the full document:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false