Here’s what Ohemaa Mercy has to say about liposuction

• Ohemaa Mercy said indulging in liposuction is a personal decision

• The gospel singer failed to give a direct opinion on the issue



• Ohemaa Mercy said Christians must endeavor to seek permission from God before taking any step in life



Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy has shared her opinion on the act of liposuction.



Although not directly stating her stance, the gospel singer is of the view that indulging in every kind of body enhancement procedure is a personal decision and as such should be respected.



Despite failing to emphatically tackle the issue, Ohemaa Mercy said it is imperative for Christians to seek God first before taking any step in life.



To further buttress her point, she quoted 1 Corinthians 10:23 which states that “All things are lawful, but all things are not expedient. All things are lawful, but all things do not edify.”

The ‘Ote me mu’ crooner in an interview with Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment said;



“Personally I have my answer on this issue but I’ll keep it to myself. I know I’m a mother and a lot of people are looking up to me but it’s a personal decision. Everyone is subject to his or her choices and if someone wants to do it, I cannot question their decision. As Christians, we have the free will to do whatever we like but it’s not everything that is right in God’s sight. You are your own master but whatever you want to do in life you must seek God’s own approval. If God gives you the go-ahead, that’s fair enough.”



In recent times most Ghanaian female celebrities have been accused of undergoing surgery to enhance their bodies.



Although some have remained tight-lipped about their ordeal, others have publicly confessed to indulging in the procedure.



The likes of Empress Gifty, Florence Obinim, Wendy Shay, Belinda Dzata, Princess Shyngle, Hajia4real, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Afia Schwarzenegger, and many others have been accused of fixing their bodies.



Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boudong and highlife singer Nana Frema have openly confessed to indulging in liposuction.

Repented fetish priest Nana Agradaa during an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah also condemned the practice and labeled it a sin in the sight of God.



Nomination Formhttps://docs.google.comhttps://cdn.ghanaweb.com



Watch the video below from 20 minutes 51 seconds onwards



