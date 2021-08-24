Here’s what Sarkodie has to say about dating rumours with Victoria Kimani

Sarkodie and Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani

Sarkodie has responded to claims that she is secretly dating Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani.



In an interactive session with Kenyan TV host, Kalondu Musyimi, Sarkodie said he has gotten used to people keeping tabs on them; adding that it is a result of the rapport often displayed in their songs.



According to the Sarkcess Music boss who is currently promoting his ‘No pressure’ album in Kenya, he has built wild chemistry with Victoria Kimani in every project they have worked on.



Sarkodie emphasized that the Kenyan singer is one of the ‘go-to persons’ for him whenever he is searching for a female vocalist to work with.

“It’s natural for people to perceive that we are dating. Personally, I think she has beautiful vocals and is one of the very talented singers I have come across. We have released songs back to back and I usually call upon her for projects. We have a great working relationship and we vibe a lot. Personally, I don’t like addressing these things because you tend to fuel these things,” he stated during the discussion via Instagram live.



Sarkodie’s comments are on the back of Victoria Kimani's outbursts on social media following rumours that she is dating the rapper.



The singer who appeared fed up and infuriated earlier took to social media and wrote;



"Why ya’ll keep calling me Sark’s wife? That’s a whole married man, have a lil Respect."



Sarkodie and Victoria Kimani have worked on a number of projects and have since released three singles including; 'Wash it', 'Giving you', and 'All night'.